SHOCKER! PSYCHOPATH OPRAH WINFREY IN EPSTEIN CHILD TRAFFIC NETWORK!
TRUTH NOW BEING EXPOSED!
Demonic oprah is exposed is the above video. Sadly though her and the countless other SATANIC MONSTERS, probably won’t face justice until Jesus comes back and sends them into the fiery pit.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to wakeup humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.