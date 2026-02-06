ONE MUST REMEMBER! OUR SECRET MILITARY HAS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY OVER 100 YEARS AHEAD OF ANYTHING ON THE OPEN MARKET.

This is where $$$ TRILLIONS of your TAX DOLLARS go towards DEADLY WEAPONS to MURDER humans of the governments choice! Over 25 TRILLION of your TAX DOLLARS have been STOLEN for BLACK PROJECTS yet to be revealed. Remember during 9/11 when Donald Rumsfeld. almost 3 TRILLION of dollars couldn’t be account for in the Pentagon budget DAH.

Trillions more have been revealed since then tht simply disappeared. Only a fool would believe anything our CORRUPT POLITICIANS or the U.S. government says and does now!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…