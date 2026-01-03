SHOCK! THE RAILWAYS EXPOSE THE TRUTH THAT THEY WERE ALREADY THERE IN THE 1800'S!
WAKEUP!
THE ABOVE IS EXPOSES THE FACT THE WORLDS RAILWAYS WERE ALREADY PRESENT 100’S OF YEARS AGO!
Thank God more and more of the truth is appearing now. I believe the “OLD WEST was created to hide the fact America and the world was already developed and populated after the GREAT RESET happened before the 1900’s. Sadly, all of us have been lied to from birth.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.