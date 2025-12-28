ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND THIS HIDDEN KNOWLEDGE, YOU’LL DISCOVER YOU DON’T NEED A PREACHER, PROPHET OR POPE TO EXPAND YOUR SPIRITUAL ESSENCE.

I provide information on my SUBSTACK in order to teach you about the real world we’re now living in today. Jesus taught the KINGDOM of HEAVEN is within you and I. The world will always keep humans in never ending bondage through endless material ENTERTAINMENT. This is a prison within itself right now. The bible warns us to come out of the world in order to seek peace & harmony.

This rejection of the world will also increase one’s true spirituality. I know all of us think we have to be apart of the world in order to survive here but! That’s not quite true. We can become preppers and and barter to help escape the chains that bind us here on this evil planet. We can form our own spiritual communities kinda like the Amish. Not a cult but like minded human beings reaching for spiritual essence.

The HOLY SPIRIT is the doorway into one’s spiritual essence! When I begin to create something, I wait for HOLY SPIRIT to guide me to what I need to compose along the way. It has never failed me to create anything in life. As a retired professional photos back in the day. While I wasn’t using the HOLY SPIRIT, I still seemed to create beautiful photographs.

I grew up being taught the bible and drifted away along that rocky road. However, I believe now the HOLY SPIRIT was still working within me just the same back then in life. That’ why my work as a professional photographer gained a lot of exposure during that era in my life. If one has accepted Jesus as the Lord & Eternal Savior and asked the HOLY SPIRIT to come in and lives by the Commandments of Almighty God.

He or she will become enlightened along the way. One’s pure heart is the key in entering true spiritual essence in life. As Jesu right said, Love God with all your body, mind and soul and love your neighbor as yourself. Pure spiritual love is the key in transforming one’s spiritual essence in life. One’s THOUGHTS, ACTIONS and WORDS determine their spirituality in life. The project who and what the person is in life.

Thoughts and words manifest one’s reality in life. If you think NEGATIVE thoughts these manifest themselves in life! The words one speaks can be either dangerous or up lifting. This is where KARMA or WHAT A PERSON SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP in life. At some point in time it will come back on the individual either in this life or when he or she DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH.

Nearly all ancient beliefs believed in KARMA. This is a SPIRITUAL LAW even the SATANIC ELITE can’t avoid. At some point in time they will be judged for all the DEMONIC HELL they have put humanity through in life. This is the reason for the GREAT WHITE JUDGEMENT coming sooner than one thinks in life.We don’t know the biblical timeline were on because, the of the corruption with calendars and biblical timelines in this realty.

By the birth panes spoken of in BIBLICAL PROPHECY, we do know we’re in the END TIMES right now however.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…