You & I have been conned from our birth!

It’s sad most of humanity will live & die never knowing our true realty. He or she is drunk on endless DEMONIC ENTERTAINMENT NOW and will never see the light of day.

I truly believe humanity is now in the END TIMES! The bible WARNS these END TIMES will be unlike anything in the history of humanity before or now. This means a VEIL OF DELUSION has been cast over humanity and he & she will be POSSESSED so they will believe the lies of SATAN.

I’m being heavily CENSORED on all platforms now and it’s up to you to send out the endless videos I post on SHBSTACK. The bible warns! If the WATCHMAN or WOMAN doesn’t warn the people the blood will be on their hands.

No way I want that blood on my hands and that’s why I work every day to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…