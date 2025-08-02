The above shocking video exposes SATANS OCCULT DEVILISH DEVIL SIGN! Even more shocking yet it exposes the DEMONIC ENDLESS LIES of the Jimmy Swaggart SBN=666 MINISTRY. Even more surprising is a clip form Anton Lavey founder of the CHURCH of SATAN. He reveals just what the DEVIL SIGN represents.

Above is Anton Lavey (Jew) telling YOU the DEVIL SIGN places a DEMONIC CURSE upon whoever the hand is facing. Why in the HELL would anyone do this to another individual is sheer evil as far as I’m concerned!

Above is the last shocking words of SATANIST ANTON LAVEY! One must understand all humanity has a corrupted BLOODLINE! However, All of humanity can be redeemed through the BLOOD of JESUS CHRIST! Unfortunately, countless individuals prefer the lost material things of this world like Lavey and the Jimmy Swaggart Family.

Humanity doesn’t RESEARCH THE TRUTH like I have for 50+ years so he nor she has no idea what’s real and what isn’t in this ugly world. The BIBLICAL PROPHECY warns us: Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, 2 Thessalonians 2:11

In the above mind blowing video this is what CHURCH of SATAN founder Anton Lavey said before he drew his last breath on planet earth! If that doesn’t shock you into realty then nothing will! Wake the hell up before your last breath or you’ll face the sheer hell waiting you there. You could have a heart attack in the next second or be attacked by a criminal in the few hours.

The only PROTECTION you have is in accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord & Eternal Savior. The INSANE MATERIALISM will fade away at your last breath! You’ll take nothing with you except your soul & spirit. The physical body will be empty and nothing of life will exist there until Jesus returns.

BELIEVERS IN JESUS AT DEATH;

(Before the Rapture/Catching Away) Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

1 Corinthians 15:51-57 ESV / 280 helpful votes

(AT THE RAPTURE/LAST TRUMPET (7TH) Behold! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. For this perishable body must put on the imperishable, and this mortal body must put on immortality. When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.” “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?”

NON BELIEVER’S IN JESUS AT DEATH:

Ephesians 2:8-9 says that salvation occurs through faith apart from works. Therefore, I would say that people who die in a state of unbelief (without having had Christ's perfect righteousness imputed to them by God through faith) are judged immediately upon death, and find themselves in a state of separation from God and condemnation/punishment from which there will be no escape, either temporally or at the close of the age in eternity ( Luke 16:23 ; Matthew 25:46 ).

I created this shocking photo a long time ago exposing countless MEGA PREACHERS FLASHING SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. Why are these HYPOCRITES DOING THIS? I’ll tell you! They are 501c-3 GOVERNMENT RUN CHURCHES! They have to PAY HOMAGE TO SATAN in order to receive their TAX EXEMPT DISCOUNTS.

The above shocking video proves as far as these TRAITOR PREACHERS are concerned you’ll have no rights when MARTIAL LAW IS DECLARED! If you don’t think these LUKEWARM (501C-3) CORRUPT PREACHERS won’t come after TRUE CHRISTIANS & PATRIOTS, wait and see what happens when TOTAL MARTIAL LAW IS DECLARED not long from now. We’re in a soft MARTIAL LAW right now and that’s why YOUR FREEDOM of SPEECH is being destroyed as a create this shocking article.

Above is NASCAR ARCA (MORON) Driver Brenden Queen who won the race in Iowa ON 8/1/2025. Knowingly or otherwise, this stupid man is telling us he WORSHIPS SATAN.

Above is black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Of course noose lying Bubba worships SATAN! It’s really sad how CORRUPT NASCAR used to promote CHRISTIAN PRINCIPLES before Dale Earnhardt was killed in 2001 Daytona race. Dale has this in his race car when he died, The name of the LORD is a strong tower;

the righteous run to it and are safe.--Proverbs 18: 10

Go to my article concerning just how CORRUPT NASCAR is here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-169859856

Oh Sure! CORRUPT NASCAR still has preachers say a prayer but most of them refuse to say Jesus name in the prayer. This makes these LUKEWARM PREACHERS HYPOCRITES!

Not only was the vast majority of humans FLASH THIS DEMON SIGN, countless POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS and the SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY does so as well. The only time I shown this sign is when I’m trying to wake someone to just how EVIL it is to FLASH!

DEMONIC NASCAR died when Dale Earnhardt was killed in 2001. Interesting on 911/2001 (my birthday) Americas corrupt government blew-up several buildings in New York City to usher in SATANS OCCULT EMPIRE. Then MUSLIM OBAMA had the OCCULT FREEDOM TOWER erected and sign the last beam Build-Back-Better which =SATANS OCCULT 666.

Above is Obama and a statue of Anton Lavey, founder of the Church of Satan.

In closing, I could write a book on the SATANIC DEVIL SIGN but I think if you’re even half awake, you now realize FLASHING THE DEVIL SIGN will send you to HELL if you don’t REPENT!

I pray for your soul but you and the rest of humanity has FREE WILL. Just remember this! Only Almighty God knows when you’ll drawn your last breath. It could be this second, tomorrow or when ever. YOU DON’T KNOW WHEN AND WHERE! Have you ever wondered why some people should have died and yet lived, while others died. This proves almighty God controls your life and not YOU!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam Vietnam & Truther…