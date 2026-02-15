Satans Luke Warm Church 83MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NOW YOU CAN RBOOK ABOVE.

It exposes how the PREACHERS of virtually all the christian have betrayed all of us, for fleeting fame & fortune. Now these liars are closing their doors by the 100’s. With the economy now being crushed people can no longer afford to attend church. If that weren’t enough, in the past two decades, I’ve attacked these FALSE PROPHETS for FLASHING SATANS DEMONIC DEVIL SIGN.

It’s INSANE! When the church of satan follower’s, the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY, CORRUPT POLITICIANS, LYING CORPORATE LEADERS and the LUKE WARM PREACHERS and their FLOCKS FLASHING THE DEVIL SIGN, how in the world can BELIEVERS IN JESUS still follow them?

Case in point! Fallen preacher the lte Jimmy Swaggart flashed the DEVIL SIGN and no one caught it. A few years ago, His wife Frances, son Donnie and his son Gabriel said it was a music note and that’s a down right lie! If you don’t believ it watch my videos exposing them on my SUBSTACK.

Now humanity is discovering we’re living in the END TIMES now and all the LYING SCHEMES are being exposed! As the NOOSE tightens on humanity more people willbe crushed like the economy is now. The bible has WARNED a VEIL OF DELUSION IS CAST OVER HUMANITY and he or she will believe the endless lies. It also WARNS in Revelation 13: 16-18 virtually all humanity will receive the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST and it will condemn them to HELL.

If you want to enter heaven you better accept Jesus and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to lead & guide you through these wicked times we’re now living in. Now that the DEMONIC CHILD SEX TRAFFIC & SACRIFICE is being exposed it’s yet another sign humanity is in the END TIMES.

Please send this book to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

Below is the late Anton LaVey telling you whqt the DEVIL SIGN is! Right before he drew his last breath, Anton said, “NO! NO! NO!-IT’S NOT SUPPOSED LIKE THIS!”