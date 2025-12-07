The 3 videos above will give you a deep understanding as to where humanity is biblical prophecy now. We must never forget the DEMONIC ELITE have whitewashed history because they serve their god satan. I believe TARTARIA was the 1,000 year reign of Jesus Christ. They had technology far more advanced then what we have today.

If this weren’t so then why would the DEMONIC ELITE rewrite history and destroy countless beautiful buildings in the last several hundred years. One has to ask themselves why under the Vatican 1,000’s of manuscripts & books are sealed from public view. Why is it there’s no records of the old world buildings still standing that have no building drawings as to who designed them?

Why have all the bibles in print have had scriptures altered and removed. Why is there countless secret societies that won’t allow most human beings to join them? Even if one is allowed to join most of the individuals are fed half truths or no truth? If one seriously studies biblical prophecy and compares what’s happening in the world today, he or she will admit humanity is in SATANS LITTLE SEASON.

The sheer LYING-STEALING-CHEATING-SEXUAL RAPE and MURDER is exploding right now. The bible warns humanity is in a VEIL of DELUSION right now. I hqve to agree because humans are obsessed with non stop demonic entertainment now. He or she has no idea what’s happening biblically in my view. I will do updates on this subject as time demands. For now, do your own research if you have further questions.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.