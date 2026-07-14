SATANS’S 666 SPY GRID HAS BEEN SETUP NOW AND THERE’S NO ESCAPING FROM IT!

Unfortunately, while humans are drunk on non stop satanic entertainment, CONCENTRATION (FEMA) CAMPS have been created all over the world to ELIMINATE YOU AND I.

X (TWITTER) has now CENSORED my reach posting this comment to gunther eagleman concerning the recent old church burning,

I said, Gunther, read the protocols of the elders of zion the satanic elite created and you’ll understand when this historic churches are burning. In the protocols it decarles are religion willbe destroyed… So much for free speech on X now…

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…