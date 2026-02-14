SATANIST LT. COL. MICHAEL AQUINO CHLD RAPEST EXPOSED!
WAKEUP!
AQUINO A LT COL RAPED COUNTLESS CHILDREN AND WAS LINKED TO CHURCH OF SATAN FOUNDER ANTON LAVEY.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
ABOVE IS ANTON LAVEY SHOWING YOU WHAT THE DEVIL SIGN MEANS@ BY THE WAY, JUST BEFORE HE DREW HIS LAST BREATH HE SAID, “NO NO NO! IT’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS.”
Guess what ! Both Anton LaVey & and in hell now awaiting judgement!
Please send this shocking video to everyone you no & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKUPN humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.