Jimmy suckered countless christian believer’s into giving him most likely nearly 1 BILLION DOLLARS $$$ in his 70 years of ministry. Did you know anyone like Jimmy above, flashing the occult DEVIL SIGN places a hex (curse) on the person its pointed to? I’ve caught virtually every mega preacher flashing the DEVIL SIGN at one time or another.

I believe by Donnie (Jimmy’s son) and Frances Swaggart not telling us where Jimmy is buried means, they’re trying to keep his memory alive so more suckers will give more money to the JSM/SBN=666 fake ministry.

The above 2 part video will blow your mind. Above is Donnie Swaggart flashing SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. Additionally, You’ll discover Jimmy’s wife Frances flashing the DEVIL SIGN Many of the Swaggart employees have also flashed this demonic sign as well.

The above video exposes the Jimmy Swaggart Ministry employees and Frances Swaggart flashing SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. Even more shocking is Anton Lavey founder of the CHURCH OF SATAN explaining what the DEVIL SIGN really means. As a side note Lavey cried out right bewfore his last breath, “NO-NO-NO, It’s supposed to be like this!” Anton (a Jew) suddenbly realized he was going to hell.

If you think I’ve blown your mind by now you haven’t heard anything yet!

Jimmy Swaggart had 2 prostitutes DISAPPEARED by the mob during that time. I’ve heard reports it cost the ministry $400.000 to get the job done. Jimmy was addicted to PORN throughout his life. As the above video will point out, Jimmy was also thinking about PEDOPHILIA during this time as well. THe Assemblies Of God helped to coverup Jimmy’s ungodly crimes against humanity.

Above are more lies by mentally ill Jimmy Swaggart.

The above 2 part video is one of the best exposed works of Jimmy of Jimmy’s corrupt ministry. It’s heartbreaking how he conned endless humans during his life.

Above video is called DEFENDING DEVIL’S. Shockingly, it exposes the Jimmy Swaggart PRINT SHOP of printing CD COVERS and POSTERS, for STRIP CLUBS and SATANIC MUSIC GROUPS. This is yet another mortal sin in my opinion. Notice in this video Donnie Swaggart making a joke the employees shouldn’t be doing anything they’re not supposed to be doing and laughs, dah!

Jimmy Swaggart also helped destroy Jim & Tammy Baker of the PTL CLUB and preacher Marvin Gorman. As the old saying goes, “WHAT GOES AROUND-COMES AROUND.”

The sad aspect of Jimmy Swaggart is he felt he was above reproach when it came to the judgement of Almighty God. He even blocked me on his Twitter/X channel. He made mention in one of his broadcasts a few years ago Uriah the Hittite was killed in the Bible as part of King David's scheme to cover up his affair with Bathsheba. 2 Samuel 11. Swaggart then laughed and quickly changed the subject.

I’m sure Jimmy was reflecting on the fact he had the mafia disappear 2 prostitutes who were going to out his sinful deeds. I’m sure there’s more skeletons in Jimmy’s closet yet to be unearthed. By the way, below was Jimmy’s huge mansion before he slithered into hell.

Below is Jimmy’s private compound now where Frances, Donnie and his son Gabriel live.

Below is the huge Jimmy Swaggart/SBN=666 Ministry.

Did you know the Swaggart Ministry brings in over 120 $$$ million a year? I have to say something about their BIBLETHON held every 2 weeks of the month. This doesn’t include their SHARATHON held about 2 weeks after the BIBLETHON. The high priced bible (around $50.00 donation) is also used to fund the massive ministry. A few other ministries give away FREE BIBLES for the asking but not greedy Jimmy Swaggart! Jimmy sure knows how to “Fleece his flock,” doesn’t he?

Jimmy’s son Donnie is a chip off the old block so to speak. He’s another LIAR & CON MAN like the old man now serving time in hell. I’ll cover him and Lying Frances Swaggart in up coming articles. If you don’t think other corrupt mega preachers don’t flash SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN I created the photo below for you!

As you can see the Swaggarts are at the top along with John & Josh who host the Swaggart Insight program on SBN=666 tv.

In closing, I will say this! If you give to Jimmy Swaggart or any other mega preacher who flashes satans devil sign, you’re trying to buy your way into heaven and furthering the work of the god of this world SATAN!

Please SUBSCRIBE and send this earth shaking article to everyone you know now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…