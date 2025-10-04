People who do not accept the official accounts for events like the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy (JFK) or the attacks upon the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 (9/11) are often called conspiracy theorists, and their theories conspiracy theories (Green, 2015). Being labeled a conspiracy theorist implies one is delusional or otherwise unable to accurately perceive reality, among other things (Bale, 2007; Basham, 2001; Chomsky, 2004). Indeed, often conspiracy suspicions are not dismissed at the level of evidence, but simply by applying the label “conspiracy theory” (Bratich, 2008).

The term “conspiracy theory” was not invented by the CIA, but it was the CIA that started to be used in the 1960s after the assassination of John F. Kennedy to suppress meaningful national debate on the subject. As independent journalist Brandon Smith has observed, the term is now actively used not only by CIA agents and government media, but also by so-called “useful idiots.” In political jargon, a “useful idiot” is a pejorative term for someone who is seen as a propagandist for a cause without a full understanding of its goals, and who is cynically used by the leaders of that cause. The term was originally used during the Cold War to describe non-communists who were considered susceptible to communist propaganda and manipulation.

It is worth noting that the “conspiracy theory” meme has infiltrated other cultures due to the spread of US popular culture. Quite possibly purposefully, given that according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the CIA and the Pentagon have tirelessly “worked behind the scenes on over 800 major movies and more than 1,000 TV titles.”

The spread of this meme in other cultures through the penetration of US mass culture is clearly illustrated by the frequency of mention of the phrase “conspiracy theory” in the Russian language, where a noticeable growth began back in the USSR, during the late perestroika period, precisely at the time when US mass culture began to spread in the USSR. Since then, Russian-speaking people have increasingly used the term in connotations originally caused by the CIA.

This evil term (conspiracy) labeled ALL TRUTHERS as PATHOLOGICAL LIARS both ten and now! It’s only in the last few years humanity has coming to realize the TREASONOUS CIA, FBI, THE CIA MSM MEDIA, CORPORATE LEADERS and countless LUKEWARM 501C-3 PREACHERS. All of them work for SATAN and have sold their reached souls for fame and fortune.

The bible clearly warned in the END TIMES all evil would be revealed and here we are! It’s virtually impossible to keep up with the countless evil being revealed now. We must continue exposing the TRUTH to bring down all the EVIL TRAITORS who’ve destroyed countless God Fearing humans who’ve passed before you and I.

The above secret CIA coin is carried by the ASSASSINATION SQUADS and others in the DEMONIC CIA. President Truman said he was sorry creating the evil CIA after, he gave it the power to destroy everyone or anything who got in their way. Notice the cloaked individual!

It shows the EVIL CIA hides everything they do in life. How about the MIDDLE FINGER is being flashed showing the INSANE CIA doesn’t give a damn what anyone or any laws of society apply to this SATANIC ENTITY. The EVIL CIA MURDERED PRESIDENT KENNY and 1,000’s of other individuals who tried to EXPOSE their SINISTER EVIL SCHEMES. The TRAITOR ENTITY HAS TO BE ABOLISHED along with the TRAITOR FBI.

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…