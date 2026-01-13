HERE’S THE LINK TO MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CIA CHEMTRAILING: https://t.co/0yB4462B5v

IS TRAITOR JOHN BRENNEN ADMITTING THE CIA ARE BEHIND THE CHEMTRAILS.

PROJECT INDIGO IS THE CIA CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM.

ABOVE IS THE HISTORY OF THE CIA & CHEMTRAILING.

Here in Montana SOLAR & SUN HAS BEEN KILLED. Every time BLUE SKY appears there’s always planes to DEADLY SPRAY the area. Only a MORON would admit DEADLY CHEMTRAILING doesn’t exist. In the past 2 months we’ve only briefly had sun for a few hours. Believe me! This past year Montana has been CONSTANTLY DEADLY CHEMTRAILED more than any other time in our history.

Since BRAINDEAD AMERICANS are drunk on non stop ENTERTAINMENT, onyl ww-3 or a STOCK MARKET CRASH will wake them up now! Sadly, America will be destroyed in the process. By the way, Polson, Mt air still STINKS and I cough every time I have to go outside now. It might be the time to get the hell out of the north so I can see sun again… Hopefully the MARKET WILL CRASH or WW-3 so the reest of the country can suffer like my wife and I are now doing.

By the way, Trump could stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING any damn time he wanted to and order the AIR FORCE to stop it but he won’t! The cia is another matter since they’re a nation all their own controlled by the DEMONIC ELITE. They do have their own air force by the way.

Please send this WAKEUP video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…