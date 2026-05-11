THE ABOVE VIDEO IS CLEAR PROOF HUMANITY CAN’T TRUST ANYTHING IN THIS WORLD EXCEPT JESUS!

Body doubles have been used for almost two hundred years we know of now to deceive humanity. even hitler had body doubles. Now we’re finding out via satanic hellywood clones are being used to replace real people.

Remember what the bible warns! A veil of delusion will be cast over humanity in these END TIMES and humanity will believe the endless lies now!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WSAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…