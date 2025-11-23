RUSH TO JUDGEMENT BY MARK LANE IS & EXCELLENT DOCUMENTARY ON THE JFK ASSASSINATION HERE!
FANTASTIC!
RUSH TO JUDGEMENT is & excellent documentary on the JFK Assassination. Mark Lane worked day & night to record eye witnesses who saw first hand what happened that ugly day in Dallas on 11/22/63. The JFK Assassination would be lacking if one ignored this critical research.
Please send this documentary to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
