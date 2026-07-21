ARE YOU AWAKE OR ARE YOU GOING TO BE MURDERED BY THE SATANIC ELITE?

The handwriting is now on the way while insane humanity watches non stop satanic entertainment.

If you haven’t woken up by now your days are numbered! The satanic elite only want 500 million humans on planet earth and you and I aren’t one of them!

Wakeup or be murdered in the coming days.

THE END TIMES HAVE NOW ARRIVED…

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…