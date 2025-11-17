There’s several books and personal accounts of people having out of the body experiences now. There’s accounts of people like Paul the apostle have & out of the body experience in the bible. Adepts in other religions have also had out of the body experiences as well. THERE’S NO EXCUSE FOR ANY HUMAN NOT BELIEVING IN THIS ANYMORE.

I’ve never had & out of the body experience and yet I fully believe in this concept. Jesus was out of the body when his soul & spirit left His body after death. Only a BRAINWASHED human would believe in ATHEISM while still in the human body. Of course, Almighty God give each of us FREE WILL.

Human beings are commanded by Almighty God to do their own research in discovering what’s real or not in life. Sadly though, few humans GO ALONG TO GET ALONG and fail to find out what real realty is in this physical life. This is why he or she waists their whole life believing in the endless falsehoods of this evil life. When their last breath comes, he or she shockingly discovers they made a tragic mistake in life but then it’s too late.

Don’t you be a fool! Thgis is why I work 12-14 hours a day posting truthful videos to WAKE YOU UP~! I want you to prepare for the life hereafter where’s there’s endless happiness instead of entering the pit forever. WAKE-UP!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…