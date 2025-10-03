All of us can learn from the past so we can understand where we’ve been and where we're going in life.

I hope this interesting documentary will provide you with a new insight as to how easy spoiled humans in America have it now! I lived out of a van for a few years long ago so I can sorta relate to this type of insecure life.

Please send to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to wakeup sleeping humanity!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…