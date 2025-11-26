THIS EYE OPENING VIDEO MAKES ME MAD AS HELL! My wife and I are disabled Vietnam era veterans and we live like the poor just have a roof over our head now. Sadly, this CORRUPT SYSTEM system has trapped all humanity no matter where you life!

Where the people in the above people miss the point is this! Humanity is NOW in the END TIMES and there will be no survival for anyone! These people have not done their research to find out what this life is all about. It’s not about retirement! It’s about getting right with GOD and prepare to enter the next life.

This life means nothing except one’s spirituality now! The bible warns, worry about those whose can kill the soul and the body. SHEER HEEL IS COMING ANY DAY NOW. Worry about how you’re going to die and if you’re worthy to go to heaven. This life is a fools trap. Satan and his demons control this evil world not you or anyone else.

The CORRUPT POLITICIANS, CORPORATE LEADERS AND TRAITOR MEGA PREACHERS HAVE SOLD HUMANITY OUT FOR FAME & FORTUNE. Yes! Prepare for the short term to survive the sheer hell coming because believe me it is. coming. There’s no place on this evil planet right now to hide. You and I are being tracked everywhere we go now We’re even being WATCHED in our homes and at work if you’re lucky enough to have a job.

There’s no future until JESUS comes back to set things straight. Until then! Life will because more evil. My wife and I are ready to get the hell off this evil planet either by death or rapture. There’s no way out until Almighty God gives the command to purge this DEMONIC EARTH of the evil that’s consumed it. The only future for you or your loved one’s is to REPENT and give your life to Jesus. Otherwise, you’ll enter the pit at your last breath and that will be the end of you!!!!!!!!!

YOU DON’T NEED A PREACHER, PROPHET OR POPE TO GET TO HEAVEN. ask Jesus to come into your life, repent of your sins and accept the HOLY SPIRIT! start living like a Godly human being so you’re counted worthy to go in the RAPTURE…

Please subscribe and send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. This is the only way to WAKEUP humanity now. SHEER HELL IS COMING!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…