REMEMBER THE EVIL COVID COMMERCIALS? WATCH THIS & YOUR BLOOD WILL BOIL!
WATCH THIS INSANE VIDEO!-HOPEFULLY MOST OF THESE MORONS DIED OF THE DEADLY COVID SHOT DAH! jab or loose their jobs!
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YOU MAY THINK I’M BEING INSENSITIVE BUT THINK ABOUT THIS. These PROgrammed people didn’t give a damn when millions of innocent people were forced to take the jab and were damaged or died as a result of the shot.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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