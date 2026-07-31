WATCH THIS INSANE VIDEO!-HOPEFULLY MOST OF THESE MORONS DIED OF THE DEADLY COVID SHOT DAH! jab or loose their jobs!

YOU MAY THINK I’M BEING INSENSITIVE BUT THINK ABOUT THIS. These PROgrammed people didn’t give a damn when millions of innocent people were forced to take the jab and were damaged or died as a result of the shot.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…