AMERICA IS 1984 AND STUPID AMERICAN’S DON’T EVEN KNOW IT RIGHT NOW!

My wife and I refuse to own a TRACKING CELLPHONE! Now PROGRAMMED AMERICAN’S have t0 use their damn phones, just to! find out what something costs. Never mind the few humans who refuse to own a cellphone that tracks and records everything one says or does. Imagine, you pay $1,000+ for the phone. Then you have to have a phone plan for $150 or more a month. There’s a sucker born everyday and it’s those who have a tracking cellphone.

You see! If you have a cellphone you’re already CAPTURED………………!

How about those non stop ADS that prevent you from watching anything on one’s SMART (DUMB) TRACKING TV. One has to constantly click off the INSANE ADS just to watch something now. My wife and I usually watch a DVD to bypass this insanity! I k CAPTURED! now! the damn tv is watching you and I as well as is the damn computer.

American’s went along to go along and now all of us have been CAPTURED! Here’s the problem! American’s bought into the LIE and never did anything about AMERICA’S FASCIST GOVERNMENT STEALING ALL OF OUR RIGHTS! CORRUPT POLITICIANS LIED AND STOLE OUR ONCE PRECIOUS FREEDOMS.

LYING CORPORATE LEADERS NOW TELLS THE GOVERNMENT WHAT TO DO! SATANIC MEGA PREACHERS sold the LIE to their lost flocks and they too have been programmed!

All human’s can do now is PREP-PRAY and ARMUP! Especially if you believe in JESUS! We’re in the END TIMES and there’s no way out except for JESUS…

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping AMERICAN’S NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…