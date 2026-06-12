THE ABOVE VIDEO IS A WARNING TO YOU!

If you’r not under the protextion of the HOLY SPIRIT you will take the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST (CHIP?).

THIS SHOCKING PHOTO APPEARED ON X THIS MORNING AND WAS QUICKLY TAKEN DOWN!

BIBLE WARNS HUMANITY IS NOW UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION SINCE WE’RE NOW IN THE END TIMES…

Notice the billiopns of people transfixed by DEMONIC NON STOP ENTERTAINMENT NOW?

BIBLE! WHEN THEY SAY PEACE & SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION HITS!

THIS COULD BE YOUR LAST WARNING BEFORE SHEER HELL EXPLODES UPON THE EARTH…

Please send this shocking warning to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…