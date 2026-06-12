RED ALERT! WHEN THEY (FALLEN ANGELS) ARRIVE YOU'LL BE TERRIFIED!n WAKEUP!
THE ABOVE VIDEO IS A WARNING TO YOU!
If you’r not under the protextion of the HOLY SPIRIT you will take the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST (CHIP?).
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THIS SHOCKING PHOTO APPEARED ON X THIS MORNING AND WAS QUICKLY TAKEN DOWN!
BIBLE WARNS HUMANITY IS NOW UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION SINCE WE’RE NOW IN THE END TIMES…
Notice the billiopns of people transfixed by DEMONIC NON STOP ENTERTAINMENT NOW?
BIBLE! WHEN THEY SAY PEACE & SAFETY THEN SUDDEN DESTRUCTION HITS!
THIS COULD BE YOUR LAST WARNING BEFORE SHEER HELL EXPLODES UPON THE EARTH…
Please send this shocking warning to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now…
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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