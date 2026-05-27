LIBERTY IN CHAINS ABOVE!

ABOVE VIDEO SHOULD SCARE THE HELL OUT OF YOU!

THE CRYPTO DATA CENTERS ARE WATCHING ALL OF US NOW! IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE TRUTH WILL BE KILLED IN AMERICA.

IF YOU COMPLAIN NOW YOU WILL BE JAILED! WELCOME TO NAZI AMERICA…

Please send this shocking vifeo to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

TRUTHER…