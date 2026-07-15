YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION!

WHEN THE IRANIAN AND OTHER ILLEGAL TERRORISTS ARE UNLEASHED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. IT WILL BE HELL ON EARTH FOR EVERY AMERICAN…

Let me ask you this! If all of a sudden at 3 A.M. you heard your window suddenly broken out what would you do? What about if your front door was smashed and several ILLEGALS flooded in, what the hell would you do?

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the oly way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…