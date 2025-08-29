Only a fool would believe INFLATED numbers coming for our lying government now! If one looks around at their city or town there’s countless empty homes and apartments. There’s countless empty businesses and factories. At least 2 million people are living in the dirt streets of America now.

At least a million people a month are loosing their jobs now according to the real figures. Prices for goods & services are exploding in price now. Auto sales have collapsed and repo’s are exploding now.

My wife and I went to Walmart today and only a handful of suppers were there. I looked at their carts coming out of the store and they only had a few bags in them for the most part. It took my breath away to see the prices going up from two weeks ago when I was there.

Our town of 5,000 has at least 140 homes empty and this doesn’t include the empty apartments. We’re a retirement community and do not have industry. We live on & Indian Reservation and if it wasn’t for government assistance, our homeless problem would explode.

What makes my blood boil is, ILLEGALS via our traitor government, bring in 3 times what my wife and I receive, in social security and and Va disability a month. My wife and I earned what we receive and these damn ILLEGALS did not contribute anything to America!!!

This is why I have no use for ILLEGALS!!! In my home if anyone comes uninvited he or she is WARNED off because I have a PA system and do not open my door to anyone I do not know!!!

You better heed my WARNINGS and PREP and PRAY. You better have personal protection because HELL ON EARTH IS COMING TO AMERICA REAL SOON!

