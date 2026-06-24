YOU BETTER REALIZE RIGHT NOW THE SATANIC CORPORATIONS ARE NOW TAKING YOUR RIGHT TO EXIST NOW!

IF YOU DO NOTHING RIGHT NOW YOUR RIGHT TO DRIVE A CAR WILL BE GONE IN THE NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS. AMERICAN’S ARE BEING FINANCIALLY STRANGLED AND THEY DON’T EVEN KNOW IT NOW.

CORRUPT POLITICIANS ARE DESTROYING YOU WHILE THEY GET 100’S OF THOUSANDS OD DOLLARS IN PAYBACKS!

DON’T YOU THI K IT’S TIME TO STOP THESE EVIL BASTARDS BEFORE THEY DESTOY YOUR VERY LIFE NOW?

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity right now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…WAKE UP NOW OR BE DESTROYED!