RED ALERT! PEPSI & COKE BEING USED AS A PLANT KILLER ON FARMS NOW! EARTH SHAKING NEWSMay 27, 2026Shareilluminatibot@iluminatibotThis you?Pepsi @pepsi*drinks Pepsi* ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh8:04 PM · May 27, 2026 · 2.1K Views1 Reply · 5 Reposts · 15 LikesONLY A FOOL WOULD DRINK ANY DANGEROUS SOFT DRINKS NOW!Please send this urgent warning to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickTRUTHER…healthbot@thehealthb0tWe are lab rats for a processed food study here in America... 8:00 PM · May 27, 2026 · 1.59K Views2 Replies · 18 Reposts · 37 LikesWARNING ABOVE ABOUT SATANIC MCDONALDS & SOFT DRINKS!SharePrevious