Please go to 10.26 in the video above to watch this FRIGHTENING DEADLY INFORMATION.

Do you really think citizens are still safe across the world with this DEADLY LASER TECHNOLOGY?

Now you can be sleeping away in your home and at 3: A.M. you and your home are suddenly fried alive. Since virtually every human has a cellphone tracking phone, rogue governments and the military can find and murder you any time they want now!

We’ve already seen what these DEADLY LASER DEW weapons can do now! Remember Maui, Paradise and LA California? Human beings who were caught in this sheer hell were fried alive beyond identification. He or she was burnt to a crisp and never seen again. There’s reports several children disappeared as well. Did they get caught up in the deadly CHILD SEX TRAFFIC NETWORK?

The world is no longer a safe place to live. Laws aren’t enforced anymore and our out of control governments and the criminals now rule over you and I. Lying, stealing, cheating and endless murder has become a way of life now. Bible Prophecy is now in full force and humanity is now living in the END TIMES. Bible warns; A veil of Delusion has been cast over humanity and humans will believe SATANS endless LIES!

The only thing humanity can do now is PREP and PRAY! Give your life to Jesus and live accordingly. The 10 Commandments are your guide if you want to be saved from HELL FIRE when you draw your last breath on planet earth. You can pray directly to Jesus! Ask forgiveness foer your sins and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to come into your broken life.

You don’t nee a corrupt mega preacher, a pope or prophet to guide you. Jesus said ask me in and I’ll come to you. He’s the only link into the divine and there’s no other.

Please subscribe and send this important article to everyone you know. Sheer hell is on the way and you better be prepared to fight this never ending evil!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

THIS WAS BEFORE DEADLY LASERS ARRIVED!