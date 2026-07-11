https://x.com/KarluskaP/status/2075928959741505563

CLICK ON THE ABOVE LINK!

Can someone explain to me how 31 cooling towers on luxury buildings in Manhattan tested positive for legionnaires disease?

THE DEATH OF HUMANITY IN AMERICA IS NOW AT HAND! WAKEUP…

Please send this URGENT WARNING (FALSE FLAG) to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…