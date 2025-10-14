RED ALERT-IF YOU HOLD GOLD AND OR SILVER CERTIFICATES YOU'RE SCREWED NOW!
THE CON MARKET IS SHAKING RIGHT NOW! GET OUT OR BE BANKRUPT!
Please send this urgent WARNING to everyone you know and subscribe now! It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity. I don’t give financial advice, just warnings from my perspective. What you do is your own business from a personal point of view. Remember! what you sow you will also reap!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.