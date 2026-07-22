U.S. GOVT FINALLY ADMITS GEO ENGEERNING IS REAL AND DEADLY.

SAD THEY STILL WON’T DO ANYTHING TO STOP POISONING HUMANS.

THEY CAN PASS ALL THE LAWS THEY WANT BUT IT WON’T BE ENFORCED! WHY THE SATANIC ELITE CONTROLLED BY DEMONS ARE BEHIND THIS INSANITY.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP braindead humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…