Here’s & END TIME WARNING BEING REVEALED. The above company is now OPENLY PROCLAIMING it’s fine to use DEAD BABIES to make one look younger.

Here’s what ALMIGHTY GOD has to say about this EVIL PRACTICE New Living Translation

They even sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons. Psalm 106:37

21 “ ‘Do not give any of your children to be sacrificed to Molek, for you must not profane the name of your God. I am the LORD. Leviticus 18:21

Ezekiel 16:21 In-Context · 19 Also the food I provided for you—the flour, olive oil and honey I gave you to eat—you offered as fragrant incense before them. · 20 .

You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am the LORD.

Although Almighty God gave humanity FREE WILL, He activated SPIRITUAL LAWS to hold humanity accountable for all their THOUGHTS-ACTIONS & WORLD. It’s called KARMA or WHAT ONE SOWS-HE OR SHE WILL REAP EITHER IN THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT.

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…