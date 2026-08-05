ONLY & INSANE PERSON WOULD BE IN THE RIGGED STOCK MARKET RIGHT NOW.

I implore you to get the hell out of the stock market now!

1,000’s of people are loosing their jobs now in America every month! 1,000’s of stores are closing every year now! 1,000’s of vehicles are being repoed every month now. The corrupt banks are refusing to FORECLOSE on hundred’s of 1,000’s of homes now knowing it will crash the economy. EVERYTHING IS EXPLODING UPWARD IN PRICE RIGHT NOW!

The food-water & air has been POISONED!

TRAITOR TRUMP is using the ENDLESS ARE NOW to rig the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET UPWARD to keep people asleep!

THIS CON NAME IS COMING TO & END!

How do I know? The SATANIC ELITE want to bring in their SATANIC $$$ ONE WORLD ORDER. WHEN THIS HAPPENS A PERSON WON’T BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL WITHOUT THE $$$ MARK OF THE BEAST. Revelation 13: 16-18

From the way things are looking, I think the SATANIC ELITE could very well CRASH the STOCK MARKET this 9/11/2026. The rabbi’s declare Jesus was born on 9/11! It’s been 25 years since america’s corrupt government destroyed the WTC and built the ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER. Remember obama signed the beam 666.

we remember=6 we rebuild=6=we come back stronger=666 dah!

COULD OBAMA BE THE ANTI-CHRIST?

You have to put your money into PRECIOUS METALS and hold them in hand. That’s the only way to protect yourself FINANCIALLY!

PLEASE SEN THIS URGENT WARNING TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE!

DO NOT TELL ANYONE YOUR PERSONAL BUSINESS. WE’RE LIVING IN THE END TIMES AND NO ONE CAN BE TRUSTED ANYMORE!

Read Matthew 24 if you want to know what our end times look like right now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…