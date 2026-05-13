RED ALERT-$$$ BILLIONAIRE USES EMINENT DOMAIN TO STEAL HER HOME FOR DATA CENTER!
RIGHT NOW THE $$$ CORPORATIONS ARE STEALING AMERICAN’S PROPERTY FOR THEIR SATANIC CRYPTO DATA CENTERS! THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS AND OUR ILLEGAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ISN’T DOING A DAMN THING ABOUT IT INCLUDING THE WORTHLESS DONALD TRUMP!
This means small businesses and American’s will loose their property and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it now. This is yet another sign satans ONE WORLD ORDER is here& now!
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Only a fool would believe he or she is safe in the world let alone BABYLON AMERICA.
Please send this shocking warning to everyone you know & subscribe. Better have GUNS because these evil satanic bastards are coming after all of us now!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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