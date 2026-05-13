RIGHT NOW THE $$$ CORPORATIONS ARE STEALING AMERICAN’S PROPERTY FOR THEIR SATANIC CRYPTO DATA CENTERS! THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS AND OUR ILLEGAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ISN’T DOING A DAMN THING ABOUT IT INCLUDING THE WORTHLESS DONALD TRUMP!

This means small businesses and American’s will loose their property and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it now. This is yet another sign satans ONE WORLD ORDER is here& now!

Only a fool would believe he or she is safe in the world let alone BABYLON AMERICA.

Please send this shocking warning to everyone you know & subscribe. Better have GUNS because these evil satanic bastards are coming after all of us now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…