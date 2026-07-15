Above was just the last 2 days oF DEADLY CHEMTRAILING HERE IN MONTANA.

We do not have industry or smoke stacks here in Polson. THERE’S NO INDUSTRY! WHY IN THE HELL IS THERE A DEADLY OIL BURNING SMELL RIGHT NOW?

MY GOD!!! It’s DANGEROUS to even go out side RIGHT NOW! It’s 9 A.M. and I smell this DEADLY SMELL in every room of my home with all the door closed. How in the HELL does this DEADLY SMELL get into my home with no vents open?

My wife’s and my eyes are watering and burning right now! We’re both coughing and have headaches! I’m beginning to feel a little DIZZY as well. BELIEVE ME! Because we live on & Indian Reservation I truly believe TRATER TRUMP and the rest of the corrupt govt. & CIA MILITARY are SLOWLY MURDERING all of us here now.

The above videos prove we’ve been TARGETED for ELIMINATION! I’m already weak for the 24/7 DEADLY CHEMTRAILING. My WARNING is YOUR WARNING! If the EVIL BASTARDS can do this to my wife and I they will eventually do the same to YOU!

It’s sickening we never SEE or HEAR the SATANIC PLANES FLYING OVER TO POISON US NOW!

My AIR QUALITY MONITORS go off all the time now. Sometimes I feel God has forsaken us here in Montana! I still pray but nothing seems to work now. My only hope is He will come quickly and remove my wife and I from this non stop HELL we’re going through here…

Only a MENTALLY ILL person would want to live on this SATANIC PLANET NOW!

Please send my WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe for what little time my wife and I have here now. It’s the only way to WAKEUP brain dead humanity now…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther.

P.S. My guess it by the HEAVY OIL SMELL POLSON WILL BE (DEW) SET ON FIRE ANY DAY NOW. THE SATANIC ELITE WANT POLSON DESERTED SO THEY CAN STEAL THE LARGEST LAKE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI NOW. THERE’S ALREADY A DEADLY DATA CENTER PLANNED FOR US…

LET THIS SERVE AS A WARNING TO THE REST OF AMERICA IF POLSON HUMAN’S ARE FRIED ALIVE IN THE COMING DAYS…