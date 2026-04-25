https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2026/04/kim-goguen-full-situation-update-new-power-faction-emerging-elites-secret-meetings-in-washington-dc-italy-video-3863498.html

PLEASE SLICK ON THE ABOVE LINK TO LISTEN TO THIS AMAZING REVEAL!

NOTHING HAPPENS BY ACCIDENT!

YOU AND I ARE IN THE HERE & NOW BECAUSE IT WAS DESTINED TO BE THAT WAY ACCORDING TO OUR CREATOR. AS THE OLD SAYING GOES, “IT’S THE DARKEST BEFORE THE LIGHT APPEARS.”

All humanity comes into the physical as a test of endurance, in order to purify themselves for their return back to our Creator when we leave this planet. Of course, those individuals who fall to the dark side are blocked! As

I’ve mentioned in the past, there’s a divine law the dark controllers of planet earth are required to expose their evil agendas to all humanity in one form or another before these plans transpire in life. This is why throughout all media, these evil operators announce their evil agendas before they actually occur in life.

True love is the binding force uniting all life on this physical plane. Jesus warned us, “Love God with all you body, mind & soul and love your neighbor as your self.”

We must remember, Almighty God (Source) created love to unit all spiritual beings into one binding force in life. It’s sad the corrupt 501C-3 mega preachers have lost sight of the true essence of spiritual realty. They and their lost followers will be rightly judged as a result. They placed fame & fortune above what Almighty God expected of them in life.

The above video reveals just how powerful true believer’s are on this physical plane. You and I are being tested right now! The wheat are being separated from the tares right now. Judgement has already begun on this evil planet. True believer’s are under divine protection with the indwelling of the HOLY SPIRIT.

Through FREE WILL, all of us have the choice to be on the right or wrong side in life. That being said, all of us will be judged for what we do in life.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…