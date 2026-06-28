POLSON, MONTANA IS THE CENTER OF CONTROLLED WEATHER IN AMERICA. How do I know? Because I’ve lived in Montana since 2013. My endless posts EXPOSING POLSON here on SUBSTACK clearly proves this valid point.

As of today 6/28/2026 we’ve had no sun here for over a week. It stays pretty much in the 50’s both day and night with on and off cold rain and hail. We’re approaching the middle of summer now. THIS IS NOT TYPICAL MONTANA WEATHER!

The SEEN & UNSEEN DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES FLY OVER POLSON MONTANA NON STOP NOW 24/7 spraying DEADLY CHEMICALS on us non stop. If there’s a break in the sky instantly a CHEMTRAIL appears! This means these sinister planes are flying over Polson non stop now!

Above is me when I go outside and the nasty air is not breathable here in Polson. Recently we’ve been sprayed with a deadly chemical that takes my breath. In my opinion, a DEADLY BIO-WEAPON will be sprayed from these planes that will mass murder human beings. I believe the INSANE BILLIONAIRES want our FLATHEAD LAKE for themselves and will use a DEW DEADLY WEAPON to seize this huge lake.

There’s a DEADLY DATA CENTER planned for on damn right now. This means it will destroy the lake water when it’s built and our utility bills will explode in price. This is yet another BIBLICAL SIGN we are in fact in the END TIMES.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…