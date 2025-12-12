HOW WILL WE KNOW when the RAPTURE is near? According to the above video if, POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES happen over this HANUKKAH starting Saturday night 12/13/2025 the right CALENDAR, that’s a sign the RAPTURE or or CATCHING AWAY is possible. However! How do we know BIBLICALLY SPEAKING we’re on the right CALENDAR?

I’ve heard RAPTURE warning for decades now with no result. Is this era we’re living in ripe for the RAPTURE? One thing I can say is we are in the BIRTH PAINS right now. All those warning signs are happening around the world as you read this. I also know a VEIL of DELUSION has been cast over humanity! Here’s in America countless people are obsessed with non stop OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT. The DEMONIC SATANISTS are going cray as well.

All we can do now is wait and see if explosive earthquakes happen around the world in the next few weeks. Hopefully all believer’s in Yeshua/Jesus will be removed from this wicked world. My wife and I are waiting for this blessed hope! I hope you’re saved and ready to go as well.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…