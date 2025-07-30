Corrupt Nascar signed a nearly 8 billion $$$ deal with TNT to insanely enrich themselves. This means corrupt PAY FOR VIEW is their ticket to vast wealth. No more watching Nascar on regular cable. You buy & expensive TV, then comes expensive CABLE and now super expensive PAY FOR VIEW.

Have you noticed less & less fans are going to supporting events? The reason is he or she can sit on the couch and watch whatever they want in the privacy of their homes. Problem is vendors willbe out of a job and race car drivers willbe entertaining themselves without live human beings watching them.

That’s not the kind of world I want to live in! I marched around the Indy500 in 1967 in the band. It was a real thrill for me. As a professional photographer, I photographed Poncho Carter’s race team and my photos appeared in Indpls. Monthly Magazine in the 1980’s.

Nascar cannot get away with this evil scheme! They’re screwing the fans and the vendors as well. They’re screwing the drivers who want to see the fans cheer for them. Several decades ago USAC controlled the racing industry. When race teams had had enough they formed the Indy Racing League. This nearly put USAC out of business. I believ owners need to do the same to put corrupt Nascar out of business now!

I also believe you should turn off your cable and go to free tv. By all means stop paying for PAY FOR VIEW! This will cutoff Nascars financial lifeline.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam ear vet & truther.