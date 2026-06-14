ABOVE VIDEO PROVES TRUMP IS PART OF THE NWO SATANIC CLUB!

TRUMP IN EPSTEIN FILES: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU08/20250227/117951/HHRG-119-JU08-20250227-SD006-U6.pdf

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DONALD TRUMP FLEECED ALL OF US! HE CONSTANTLY LIES AND SAID HE DIDN’T HAVE TO ASK ALMIGHTY GOD FOR FORGIVENESS BECAUSE HE DIDN’T HAV ANYTHING TO BE FORGIVEN ABOUT DAH.

REMEMBER THIS! THE BIBLE HAS WARNED US TO COME OUT OF MYSTERY BABYLON AMERICA!

IF YOU STILL SUPPORT TRAITOR TRUMP YOU’RE GOING TO BE JUDGED BY JESUS!

POLITICS HAS ALWAYS BEEN CORRUPT AS HELL. THE BIBLE HAS WARNED US POLITICIANS AND LAWYERS WHO ARE SHEER EVIL…

New Living Translation

“What sorrow awaits you experts in religious law! For you remove the key to knowledge from the people. You don’t enter the Kingdom yourselves, and you prevent others from entering.

New Living Translation

For the leaders of the people have misled them. They have led them down the path of destruction.

THERE’S MANY MORE QUOTES IN THE BIBLE HOWEVER.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…