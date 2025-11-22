The shocking video above will leave you spellbound. Sadly though, Prescott Bush and his demon possessed son George H.W are dead now. They’re in hell paying for their endless crimes against humanity. All of us have been LIED TO FROM BIRTH! Finally, the truth is being revealed as to how CORRUPT AMERICA has been from its founding.

Our birth right was stolen before we were born and unfortunately, most humans are going along to get along in life. They’re playing SATANS CRUEL GAME and they will loose in the end. Don’t you be one of them! Give your life to Jesus and live like you don’t exist. Otherwise, SATAN and his DEMONIC HENCHMEN & WOMEN will find you.

Humanity has now entered the END TIMES and SHEER HELL is coming for humanity. You have to get out of this ONE WORLD DEMONIC SYSTEM or it will eat you alive. Please send this shocking video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to save humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…