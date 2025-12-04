THE ABOVE VIDEO PROVES NO POLITICIANS CAN BE TRUSTED RIGHT NOW!

My wife & I have stopped voting! Why? Until the the voting machines can be destroyed and one day voting with paper ballots and water marked, it’s a waste of time to keep voting in a rigged system.

Truthfully, nothing will be fixed until Almighty God arrives to set things straight. We’re in the END TIMES right now and America is being collapsed right before our very eyes now. Sadly, humans are possessed with digging for themselves a financial hole he or she will never recover from!

It won’t be long before he or she finds themselves living in the cold dirty streets. Face it! no one gives a damn about human beings anymore. If he or she did, they would us force to bring down this SATANIC EVIL WORLD we’re forced to live in now. No one is coming to save us except ourselves!

The above video proves no CORRUPT POLITICIAN, CORPORATE LEADER OR DISHONEST DEVIL FLASHING PREACHER GIVES A DAMN ABOUT US. Our faith in Almighty GOD IS THE ONLY THING SAVING US IN THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT!

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now. If I get a little explicit at times it’s because I’m fed up with this nasty evil world.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…