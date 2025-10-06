Genesis 6:4 ~ The Nephilim were on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of man and they bore children to them. These were the mighty men who were of old, the men of renown.

Numbers 13:33 ~ And there we saw the Nephilim (the sons of Anak, who come from the Nephilim), and we seemed to ourselves like grasshoppers, and so we seemed to them.”

Deuteronomy 1:28 ~ Where are we going up? Our brothers have made our hearts melt, saying, “The people are greater and taller than we. The cities are great and fortified up to heaven. And besides, we have seen the sons of the Anakim there.”’

Deuteronomy 3:11 ~ (For only Og the king of Bashan was left of the remnant of the Rephaim. Behold, his bed was a bed of iron. Is it not in Rabbah of the Ammonites? Nine cubits was its length, and four cubits its breadth, according to the common cubit.)

2 Samuel 21:18 ~ After this there was again war with the Philistines at Gob. Then Sibbecai the Hushathite struck down Saph, who was one of the descendants of the giants.

Deuteronomy 2:21 ~ A people great and many, and tall as the Anakim; but the Lord destroyed them before the Ammonites, and they dispossessed them and settled in their place.

If you want additional information go to L.A, Marzulli’s website here:

https://lamarzulli.net/

Not only are these HUMAN FLESH EATING DEMONIC GIANTS mentioned in the BIBLE, they also appear in other ANCIENT TEXTS throughout the ages. The BIBLE clearly warns they will re appear in these END TIMES we’re now living through in today’s DECEIVED WORLD.

While countless STUPID HUMANS are fighting over their DILUTED PRE CONCEIVED IDEAS IN LIFE. The SATANIC FREEMASON OCCULT ELITE are ushering in their DEMON POSSESSED NEW WORLD ORDER. If you think this EVIL WORLD was strange before, you haven’t seen anything yet! The BIBLE clearly warns HUMANITY is now under a DEMONIC VEIL of DELUSION.

Most of humanity will in fact except this DEMON POSSESSED NEW WORLD ORDER as FACT! Sadly though, by the time he or she WAKES UP it will be too late and they will PERISH! I believe there will be a FAKE ALIEN DEMON POSSESSED INVASION. The OCCULT PROJECT BLUE BEAM will further con humans into accepting this OCCULT ONE WORLD ORDER.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…