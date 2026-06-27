the 19th centuary

FOOL ME ONCE SHAME ON ME! FOOL ME TWICE SHAME ON YOU!

We now know the SATANIC BILLIONAIRES stole our true history. If you think their brainwashed grandchildren and their children,

These monsters are are all of a sudden going to have a JESUS moment you’re a fool! Their corrupt DNA has been infused with ALIEN DEMON BLOOD throughout the ages. They see humanity as USELESS EATERS and need to be eliminated! Jesus warns in Matthew 24 these PSYCHOPATHS will be coming after BELIEVER’S IN JESUS TO MURDER US.

The INSANE BILLIONAIRES DESTROYED THESE MASSIVE STRUCTURES USING DEW FIRE WEAPONS. Make no mistake about it! One has to understand! The SATANIC ELITE has had alien technology at least 100 years more advanced than what’s on the open market now. When one accepts this DEAL WITH THE DEVIL, he or she signs their BLOOD OATH TO SATAN and GIVES UP THEIR SOULS to die in a hellish eternity forever.

All hell is breaking loose throughout the world right now. 😏SEVERE EARTHQUAKES & VOLCANOS! Never ending SEVERE WEATHER, TORNADOS & HORRIFIC FLOODING. The CORRUPT FINANCIAL SYSTEM is ready to CRASH NOW! This doesn’t include the OUT OF CONTROL CORRUPTION controlling the SATANIC WORLD NOW!

I feel sorry for the countless BRAINWASHED human being who can’t see we are in the END TIMES NOW! A huge METEOR WILL PASS BY EARTH TONIGHT 6/27/2026. Could this weekend by the SATANIC RESET and SATAN’S ONE WORLD OCCULT ORDER TO FOLLOW? WE SHALL SEE…

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…