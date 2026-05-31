PROOF THE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR HUMANITY! WAKEUP...
CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH VIRTUALLY ALL OF HUMANITY WILL BE DECEIVED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE?
BIBLE: VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY BELIEVE THE ENDLESS LIES OF SATAN!
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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