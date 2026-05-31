CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH VIRTUALLY ALL OF HUMANITY WILL BE DECEIVED IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE?

BIBLE: VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY BELIEVE THE ENDLESS LIES OF SATAN!

Pleas send this is shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…