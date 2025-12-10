AMERICANS DIDN’T WAKEUP AFTER JFK ASSASSINATION, PEARL HARBOR, WACO, RUBY RIDGE, OKLAHOMA CITY and 9/11. WHEN WILL DUMB DOWN AMERICANS WAKE UP?

The bible rightly declares, A VEIL OF DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY IN THESE END TIMES WE’RE NOW LIVING IN! This means mowt humans will not WAKEUP until utter disaster consumes his nor her broken life.

This shocking article proves America’s government has committed TREASON virtually since its founding in 1776. American’s need to get out of the One World Government satanic trap if he or she wants to survive. Otherwise when DEMONIC A-I is fully rolled out humans will be unable to escape this electronic trap. One will have to take SATANS 666 MARK OF THE BEAST REV. 13:16-18, THEY WILL BE CONDEMNED TO HELL, when he or she draws their last breath on planet earth.

Please send this heartbreaking video to everyone you know & nsubscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietname era veteran & truther…