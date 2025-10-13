Above John D Rockefeller will now be known for killing the world with DEADLY CANCER for nothing more than profit!

The dark under belly of the John D Rockefeller Family. This INSANE man was a PSYCHOPATH to say the lest. It amazes me evil men like this aren’t assassinated. They destroy countless lives in this life but! When they draw their last breaths they end up in the pits of hell!

This old evil bastard gave this little boy a nickel for his birthday. Really sick! Rockefeller could have given the boy a 100,000 dollars and not miffed any of it at the time.

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanityt.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…