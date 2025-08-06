Above video

Flavius Josephus confirmed Jesus was real!

I know because of all the new world order religions around today most people will denounce Jesus existence both then and now. However, the important information contained here provides concrete proof Jesus did exist. I believe he indeed was the Son of God and come to earth to save the LOST SOULS of the world. Without Jesus lost souls will enter a holding cell at their last breaths waiting for Judgement at the end of this age.

Humanity is in the “END TIMES” right now! Doesn’t matter if you believe it or not! Read Matthew 24 in the bible and you’ll discover I AM TELLING YOU THE TRUTH. Look at the fallen world today! Humanity cares more about endless pleasure rather than loving their fellow human beings. There’s endless LYING-STEALING and CHEATING NOW!

War drums are beating and the INSANE DISASTERS are never ending. The mega preachers worship fame and fortune and don’t give a damn about saving humanity’s soul~! Jesus said love one another not KILL-STEAL Y DESTROY EACH OTHER. Humanity now worships endless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT! If you don’t wakeup you’ll enter the pit at your last breath.

Confess your sins and accept Jesu as your Lord & Eternal Savior now. Let the HOLY SPIRIT come in and He will guide you through the SHEER HELL coming upon the earth~!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…