Although Elvis was one of the greatest entertainers of all time, his personal life was one of the most wicked one’s known to humanity. He was & adulterer, drug addict, pathological liar and & over sexed mad man. He preyed on 14 year old girls to say the least. Why? He didn’t feel threatened by them because they were virgins for the most part and not experienced sexually. This means older women threatened him sexually.

The above video is one of the most shocking ever. It details Elvis’s death and those who witnessed his tragic final demise.

Tragically, SATANIC HOLLYWOOD captures the souls of countless human beings and turns them into programmed monsters. The SATANIC MUSIC INDUSTRY does this as well. The only way the vast majority of these individuals survive is through DRUS and or ALCOHOL. HOMOSEXUALITY and CHILD SEX ABUSE runs unchecked in the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY BOTH THEN AND NOW.at right now.

In today’s world Elvis would have been known as a PEDOPHILE! I know these videos where none of older 14 year old women now say all they did was kiss Elvis but, who in their right mind would believe their statements now. The fact Elvis picked on in experienced 14 year old girls to date. Shows he did this so if he couldn’t sexually satisfy them sexually, it wouldn’t be a big deal because they wouldn’t know what organism was in the first place at that age.

Elvis proved through being a SEXUAL PERVERT and a DRUG ADDICT, he could buy any form of pleasure he wanted in life. He also proved human beings can be DEMON POSSESSED by the way he looked and acted the last few years of his life. Now in the OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY we see countless entertainers FREEZE UP. Like Elvis, they have LEFT BLACK EYES or their eye LIDS FLIP ON AND OFF AT A HIGH RATE. Some of them FEREZE for minutes not moving and starring off into space like their a statue.

If DEMON POSSESSION wasn’t real then why does the DEMONIC CATHOLIC CHURCH have priests who EXERCISE POSSESSED HUMANS? Remember the movie the EXORCIST?

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…