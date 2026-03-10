THE ABOVE TWO VIDEO WILL SHOCK THE HELL OUT OF YOU! IT PROVES DONALD TRUMP IS A SATANIC FRAUD AND HE’S DESTROYING THE WORLD NOW THROUGH WORLD WAR.

THE STOCK MARKET IS A FRAUD WHEN 1,000’S OF PEOPLE ARE LOOSING THEIR JOBS EVERY MONTH AND PRICES ARE EXPLODING.

Please send these shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. Please send to everyone you know because it’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now. Remember according to trump there’s over 17,000 terrorists here in America now. WAKEUP!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…